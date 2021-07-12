Centiva Capital LP Invests $320,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of OII stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.