Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

XPDIU opened at $10.14 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

