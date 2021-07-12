Centiva Capital LP Invests $300,000 in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $193,000.

PMGMU stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

