Centiva Capital LP Sells 9,000 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in CHP Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in CHP Merger by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,157,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in CHP Merger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 655,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CHP Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPM stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

