iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,788 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

