CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 9.87% of CVR Partners worth $42,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $338,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $64.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.04. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

