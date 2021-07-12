Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 216,785 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216,785 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.61% of SkyWest worth $44,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $42.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.86 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. Research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

