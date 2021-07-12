Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 734,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,358,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 288,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after buying an additional 277,627 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

