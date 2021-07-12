Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,024 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $46,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

