Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.22% of Kaman worth $45,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Kaman by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,352,000 after acquiring an additional 158,436 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 180,249 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Kaman by 56.0% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KAMN opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

