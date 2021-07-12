Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

