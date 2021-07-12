Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 175 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $167.74 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

