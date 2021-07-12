Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 11,982 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Genesco were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $929.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

