Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364,527 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.45 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.