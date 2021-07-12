Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,570 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,123 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $116.17 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.