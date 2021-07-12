Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 298,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 221,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 81,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $531,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.57 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55.

