-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.28). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

HCAT stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,622 shares of company stock worth $12,823,060 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after buying an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

