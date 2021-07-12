-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.28). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

HCAT stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,622 shares of company stock worth $12,823,060 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after buying an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.