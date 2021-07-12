Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $478.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $481.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.