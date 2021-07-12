Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target at $155.50

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX opened at $122.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.