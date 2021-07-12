Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Safran (SAFRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Safran (OTCMKTS: SAFRY):

7/9/2021 – Safran had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/3/2021 – Safran was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – Safran was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Safran had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/9/2021 – Safran was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Safran was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran SA has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

