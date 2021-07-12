Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.23% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

