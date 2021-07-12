Brown Advisory Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,665 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Ambev by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 2,713,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 508,239 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

ABEV stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

