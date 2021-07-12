SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEIC opened at $62.12 on Monday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

