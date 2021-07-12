Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1,262.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,099 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Coherus BioSciences worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRS stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

