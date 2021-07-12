Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $4.34 Million in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $207.17 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.82.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,990,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

