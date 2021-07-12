Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.81. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

