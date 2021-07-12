The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in The Clorox by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in The Clorox by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $180.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.85. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

