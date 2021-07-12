American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in American International Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

