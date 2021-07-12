iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 640,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 111,699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

