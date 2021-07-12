MML Investors Services LLC Buys 7,399 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 540,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 372,517 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,659,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 265,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.