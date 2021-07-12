Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,380,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 158,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76.

