3,905 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

PLCE stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

