Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

NEO opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 904.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

