MML Investors Services LLC Buys 17,137 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $62.55 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08.

