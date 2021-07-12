Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $96,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

AVNT opened at $47.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

