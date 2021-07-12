6,316 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SunPower by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

SPWR stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

