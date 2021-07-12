MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 17,974 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSG stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

