Peel Hunt Boosts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,860

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VCT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. upgraded shares of Victrex to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,514.29 ($32.85).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,634 ($34.41) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,488.17. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,648 ($34.60). The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

