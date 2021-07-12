Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,660.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75) and last traded at GBX 2,652 ($34.65), with a volume of 64287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,647 ($34.58).

A number of analysts have commented on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,506.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total value of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

