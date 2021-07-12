Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.62. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $122.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

