Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 251,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ opened at $38.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

