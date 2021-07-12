Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

