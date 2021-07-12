Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

