Stephens Inc. AR Has $962,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

