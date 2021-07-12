Stephens Inc. AR Has $826,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS opened at $83.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $84.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.