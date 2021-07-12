Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.48.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

