Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Livent were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Livent by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Livent by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE LTHM opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.