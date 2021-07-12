Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $36.82

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31. Playtika has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 96.25.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $1,114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $89,268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $2,193,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

