Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $383.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

