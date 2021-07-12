Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Target Price at $22.29

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOA. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

